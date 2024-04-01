Overview
Kiki Hunegs is a policy analyst at RAND. Her research interests include the Women, Peace and Security agenda (WPS), transnational organized criminal groups, violent extremism, conflict analysis, immigration, and global and emerging risks. Prior to joining RAND, Hunegs worked as a Research Assistant with the WPS Program at the International Peace Institute (IPI) in New York where she contributed to research regarding gendered dynamics of conflict, non-state armed groups, and criminal organizations. She also served as a Peace and Security Adviser to the Permanent Mission of Costa Rica to the United Nations and as a Consultant with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), where she helped identify gaps in medical and mental health services available to migrants on their journey through Central America toward the U.S. Hunegs has also worked with immigration legal nonprofits and firms in their humanitarian and asylum departments.
Hunegs speaks Spanish, Italian, and French. She holds a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) with a concentration in International Security Policy and specializations in Gender and Public Policy and Latin America. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Barnard College, Columbia University.