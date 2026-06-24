Kerrie Cullen
Chief Financial and Operating Officer, RAND Australia
Expertise
Kerrie Cullen is a senior strategic finance and operations leader with more than 20 years of experience across government, cultural institutions and industry. She specialises in program finance, operational leadership and organisational transformation, bringing clarity, structure and strong commercial insight to complex environments.
Cullen is a Fellow of CPA Australia with broad experience across Australia and New Zealand, spanning program management, financial stewardship, risk management and cross‑functional leadership. She is known for her collaborative approach, people‑centred leadership style and ability to partner effectively with senior executives to deliver sustainable organisational outcomes. She is committed to building capability, empowering teams and aligning financial insight with strategic purpose.
Education
Bachelor of Business Studies in accounting, Waterford Institute of Technology