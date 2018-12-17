Elizabeth J. D'Amico

Selected Publications
D'Amico, E. J., Rodriguez, A., Tucker, J. S., Dunbar, M. S., Pedersen, E. R., & Seelam, R., "Disparities in functioning from alcohol and cannabis use among a racially/ethnically diverse sample of emerging adults," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 243, 2022
D’Amico, E.J., Parast, L., Shadel, W.G., Meredith, L.S., Seelam, R., & Stein, B.D., "Brief motivational interviewing intervention to reduce alcohol and marijuana use for at-risk adolescents in primary care: A randomized clinical trial," Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, 86(9), 2018
Troxel, W.M., Klein, D.J., Dong, L., Mousavi, Z., Dickerson, D.L., Johnson, C.L., Palimaru, A.I., Brown, R.A., Rodriguez, A., Parker, J., Schweigman, K., & D’Amico, E.J, "Sleep problems and health outcomes among urban American Indian/Alaska Native adolescents," JAMA Network Open, 2024
D’Amico, E. J., Dickerson, D. L., Brown, R. A., Johnson, C., Agniel, D., & Klein, D., "Motivational Interviewing and Culture for Urban Native American Youth (MICUNAY): A randomized controlled trial," Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, 111, 2020
Siconolfi, D., Tucker, J.S., Pedersen, E.R., Perez, L.G., Dunbar, M.S., Davis, J.P., Rodriguez, A., Seelam, R., D’Amico, E.J., "Sober curiosity and participation in temporary alcohol abstinence challenges in a cohort of U.S. emerging adults," Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, 85, 2024
D’Amico, E.J., Rodriguez, A., Tucker, J.S., Pedersen, E.R., & Shih, R.A., "Planting the seed for marijuana use: Changes in exposure to medical marijuana advertising and subsequent adolescent marijuana use, cognitions, and consequences over seven years," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 188, 2018
D’Amico, E.J., Palimaru, A.I., Dickerson, D.L., Dong, L., Brown, R.A., Johnson, C.L., Klein, D.J., & Troxel, W.M., " Risk and resilience factors in urban American Indian/Alaska Native youth during the coronavirus pandemic," American Indian Culture and Research Journal, 2021
D’Amico, E.J., Davis, J.P., Tucker, J.S., Seelam, R., Stein, B.D., "Opioid misuse during adolescence and its effects on risk behaviors, social functioning, health, and emerging adult roles," Addictive Behaviors, 113, 2021