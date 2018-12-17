Elizabeth J. D'Amico

Senior Behavioral Scientist

Education

Ph.D. in clinical psychology, University of Texas

Overview

Elizabeth D'Amico is a senior behavioral scientist at RAND and a licensed clinical psychologist. D'Amico is nationally recognized for her work developing, implementing, and evaluating interventions for adolescents and young adults. She is a member of the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers (MINT).

D'Amico has evaluated motivational interviewing (MI) interventions with adolescents and young adults in a variety of settings, including middle schools, primary care, homeless shelters, and teen court. She has grants focused on prevention for substance use for urban Native American adolescents and young adults that integrate MI with traditional practices, such as beading and Native American cooking. She is currently conducting a large clinical trial to address suicide prevention among Alaska Native young people in Alaska. She has conducted epidemiological work to examine predictors and consequences of adolescent and emerging adult substance use, and is the principal investigator of a longitudinal study examining substance use patterns over 18 years among youth from sixth grade through age 28. She has also addressed the effects of cannabis advertising on adolescents' cannabis use. 

In 2016, D'Amico was recognized as a Fellow of the American Psychological Association for Division 50 (Society of Addiction Psychology). She received the Mentor of the Year Award in 2018 from RAND's Behavioral and Policy Sciences department. She has expressed her views on how to talk to adolescents about cannabis legalization on the PBS news hour for the "In My Humble Opinion" (#IMHO) series. D'Amico received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Texas.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

D'Amico, E. J., Rodriguez, A., Tucker, J. S., Dunbar, M. S., Pedersen, E. R., & Seelam, R., "Disparities in functioning from alcohol and cannabis use among a racially/ethnically diverse sample of emerging adults," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 243, 2022

D’Amico, E.J., Parast, L., Shadel, W.G., Meredith, L.S., Seelam, R., & Stein, B.D., "Brief motivational interviewing intervention to reduce alcohol and marijuana use for at-risk adolescents in primary care: A randomized clinical trial," Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, 86(9), 2018

Troxel, W.M., Klein, D.J., Dong, L., Mousavi, Z., Dickerson, D.L., Johnson, C.L., Palimaru, A.I., Brown, R.A., Rodriguez, A., Parker, J., Schweigman, K., & D’Amico, E.J, "Sleep problems and health outcomes among urban American Indian/Alaska Native adolescents," JAMA Network Open, 2024

D’Amico, E. J., Dickerson, D. L., Brown, R. A., Johnson, C., Agniel, D., & Klein, D., "Motivational Interviewing and Culture for Urban Native American Youth (MICUNAY): A randomized controlled trial," Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, 111, 2020

Siconolfi, D., Tucker, J.S., Pedersen, E.R., Perez, L.G., Dunbar, M.S., Davis, J.P., Rodriguez, A., Seelam, R., D’Amico, E.J., "Sober curiosity and participation in temporary alcohol abstinence challenges in a cohort of U.S. emerging adults," Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, 85, 2024

D’Amico, E.J., Rodriguez, A., Tucker, J.S., Pedersen, E.R., & Shih, R.A., "Planting the seed for marijuana use: Changes in exposure to medical marijuana advertising and subsequent adolescent marijuana use, cognitions, and consequences over seven years," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 188, 2018

D’Amico, E.J., Palimaru, A.I., Dickerson, D.L., Dong, L., Brown, R.A., Johnson, C.L., Klein, D.J., & Troxel, W.M., " Risk and resilience factors in urban American Indian/Alaska Native youth during the coronavirus pandemic," American Indian Culture and Research Journal, 2021

D’Amico, E.J., Davis, J.P., Tucker, J.S., Seelam, R., Stein, B.D., "Opioid misuse during adolescence and its effects on risk behaviors, social functioning, health, and emerging adult roles," Addictive Behaviors, 113, 2021

Recent Media Appearances

Interviews: CNN; KPBS/NPR; Los Angeles Times; Time Magazine; Washington Post; WPR, Wisconsin Public Radio

Commentary

Publications