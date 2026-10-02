Antony Declercq is a research leader at RAND Europe in frontier AI policy. He focuses on the institutional architecture needed to govern frontier AI: how governments can act credibly when capabilities are advancing faster than the science, standards, and oversight institutions intended to manage them. His work connects technical evaluation with metrology, standards, accreditation, and regulatory design, with a focus on creating governance systems that can learn and adapt over time. He is particularly interested in building credible routes from early evidence and voluntary cooperation to enforceable public safeguards as scientific confidence matures.
Prior to joining RAND, Declercq was Head of Institutional Strategy at the UK AI Security Institute (AISI), where he led the UK government’s work on institutional design for AI security regulation. Previously, at DCMS, he led the development and publication of the UK’s first Outcomes Monitoring Framework for digital regulation. The framework set out the evidence needed to improve coherence across the UK’s digital regulatory regimes. His work on digital regulation informed several UK government strategies, including the Plan for Digital Regulation, the UK Digital Strategy, and the Better Regulation Framework 2023.
Before joining the UK government, he held international roles including consultant to the World Economic Forum on civil society and the Fourth Industrial Revolution; Project Fellow at the Internet & Jurisdiction Policy Network; and Research Fellow at the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).
Declercq received his M.P.A. in public management from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Education
M.P.A. in public management, London School of Economics and Political Science; B.A. in anthropology & political science, New York University
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
Visiting Policy Fellow, Oxford Internet Institute