Bess Djavadi is a Ph.D. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. She earned her B.S. in statistics and data science at UC Santa Barbara and M.S. in public policy and data science at the University of Southern California (USC). She started her career as a multi-disciplined engineer at Raytheon Technologies and most recently has been working as a research assistant at the USC Center for Risk and Economic Analysis of Threats and Emergencies (CREATE). Djavadi's work at CREATE focuses on using qualitative and quantitative methods to study and model economic impacts of nuclear detonation, population mobility following WMD attacks, and population return following natural and manmade disasters.
Through her coursework and work experience, Djavadi has gained strong skills working in R, Python, STATA, SAS, SQL, C++ and C#. She has experience with statistical analysis, big data methods, machine learning, econometrics, and sensitivity analysis. She is interested in national security, with specific interests in global conflict, nuclear deterrence, decision and risk analysis, emerging technologies, and resilience to natural disasters and terrorism.
Education
M.S. in public policy data science, University of Southern California; B.S. in statistics and data science, University of California, Santa Barbara