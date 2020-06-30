Alex R. Dopp

Alex R. Dopp
Behavioral and Social Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Santa Monica Office

Education

Ph.D. in child clinical psychology, University of Missouri; M.A. in psychology, University of Missouri; B.A. in psychology, University of Michigan

Overview

Alex Dopp (he/him) is a behavioral and social scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. Also an implementation scientist and child clinical psychologist, he studies the use of research evidence, and related policy implications, for improving youth mental health and substance use services. He has rare dual expertise in behavioral health services and economic evaluation, which has allowed him to conduct research on "upstream" influences (financing strategies) and "downstream" outcomes (economic impact) of the implementation of evidence-based youth behavioral health treatments. Dopp is particularly interested in reaching vulnerable populations who are underserved by traditional behavioral health systems, such as through telehealth and by partnering with other systems such as juvenile justice, child welfare, Children's Advocacy Centers, primary care, and schools. His research involves frequent collaboration with a variety of health policy, services, economics, and outcomes researchers, as well as patients and community stakeholders, within an interdisciplinary team science approach.

Dopp received his Ph.D. in child clinical psychology from the University of Missouri.

Research Focus

Pardee RAND Graduate School Courses

Recent Projects

  • Coordination of Sustainable Financing for EBTs in Youth Mental Health Services: A Fiscal Mapping Process (R21MH122889)
  • Comparing Two Federal Financing Strategies on Treatment Penetration and Sustainment (R01DA051545)
  • Juvenile Justice Evidence Based Practice Compendium and Toolkit

Honors & Awards

  • Fellow, Implementation Research Institute, NIMH/VHA
  • Fellow, Training Institute for Dissemination and Implementation Research in Health, NIH
  • Fellow, Child Intervention, Prevention, and Services training institute, NIMH

Commentary

  • A woman holds a placard as people protest outside Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters to demand that the Board of Education defunds school police in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2020, photo by Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
    Law Enforcement

    Defund the LAPD? Garcetti Budget Proposal Takes a Step in That Direction

    Calls to “defund the police” have grown common and urgent in the wake of police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and numerous other Black Americans. Research and community activists agree: Public safety can be improved by investing more public dollars in a social safety net, and less in policing and incarceration, in Los Angeles.

    Jun 30, 2020

    The RAND Blog

Publications