Alex R. Dopp

Alex Dopp (he/him) is a behavioral and social scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. Also an implementation scientist and child clinical psychologist, he studies the use of research evidence, and related policy implications, for improving youth mental health and substance use services. He has rare dual expertise in behavioral health services and economic evaluation, which has allowed him to conduct research on "upstream" influences (financing strategies) and "downstream" outcomes (economic impact) of the implementation of evidence-based youth behavioral health treatments. Dopp is particularly interested in reaching vulnerable populations who are underserved by traditional behavioral health systems, such as through telehealth and by partnering with other systems such as juvenile justice, child welfare, Children's Advocacy Centers, primary care, and schools. His research involves frequent collaboration with a variety of health policy, services, economics, and outcomes researchers, as well as patients and community stakeholders, within an interdisciplinary team science approach.
Dopp received his Ph.D. in child clinical psychology from the University of Missouri.