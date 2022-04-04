Rafiq Dossani is director of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy, a senior economist at RAND, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He works on education, finance, regional development, security, trade, and technology issues. Recent projects include China's grand strategy and its use of institutions, security in the Korean peninsula, the Belt and Road Initiative, Track II diplomacy between the United States and China, Asia's democratization, and the equities of middle powers in the event of a cross-Strait conflict.
Previously, Dossani was director of Stanford University's Center for South Asia and a senior research scholar at Stanford University's Institute for International Studies. He holds a Ph.D. in finance from Northwestern University; an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta; and a B.A. in economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi.
Recent Projects
- Democracy in the Asia-Pacific Region
- Implementing China's Grand Strategy in Asia Through Institutions
- Demystifying the Belt and Road Initiative
- Modes of Engagement with North Korea
- Middle Power Equities in the Event of a Cross-Strait Conflict
Selected Publications
Jinwoo Lee, Michael Pollard and Rafiq Dossani, "Effect of child benefit payments on child outcome expenditures in South Korea, 2023," Asia Social Work and Policy Review, 2023
R. Dossani, P. Chen and C. Nelson, Supporting the Development of a Vision and Strategic Plan for Zhejiang University's Academic Medical Center, RAND Corporation (RR-2819), 2019
Dossani, Rafiq, Engagement with North Korea: A Portfolio-Based Approach to Diplomacy, RAND Corporation (RR-A432-1), 2020
R. Dossani, Author / Institute for National Defense and Security Research, Editor, "Trade Relations between Taiwan and South Asia under the New Southbound Policy," Defense Strategy & Assessment Journal, 9(4), 2019
R. Dossani, "The Services Sector in India," Decision Journal, (v.45 (1)), 2018
R. Dossani, J.M.Foggin, M.E.Smith, A. Hughes and A.M.Lechner, Conservation Geopolitics: Envisioning the Future of the Belt and Road Initiative in the Mountains of Central Asia, Mountain Societies Research Institute, University of Central Asia, 2018
R. Dossani, M. Graf and E. Han, Wanxiang Innovation Energy Fusion City: Recommendations for Developing an Innovation Cluster, RAND Corporation (RR-2035), 2017
R. Dossani and S. W. Harold (eds), Maritime Issues in the East and South China Seas: Summary of a Conference Held January 12–13, 2016, RAND Corporation (CF-358), 2016
Honors & Awards
- Exemplary Peformance Award for lifetime scholastic contributions to South Asian studies, South Asian Studies Association