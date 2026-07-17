JD

Jack Doutrich

Senior Adjunct International and Defense Policy Analyst

Expertise

Jack Doutrich is a senior adjunct policy analyst at RAND. A former senior foreign service officer, he has extensive experience in the Western Hemisphere and the Middle East/North Africa, as well as in geostrategic competition.  He has held senior-level embassy positions in the Middle East and Latin America and served as the senior foreign policy advisor to four-star combatant commanders at NORAD and U.S. Northern Command.  He is working at the intersection of foreign policy, national defense, and homeland security.  As a career member of the U.S. Foreign Service, Mr. Doutrich's assignments included:

- Foreign Policy Advisor (POLAD) to NORAD & USNORTHCOM Commander
- Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and Political Counselor at U.S. Embassy Abu Dhabi
- Political Counselor at U.S. Embassy Managua, Nicaragua
- Economic and Political Chief at U.S. Consulate General Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Other Posts included: U.S. Embassy Tunis; Israel and Palestinian Affairs, Near East Bureau; U.S. Embassy Montevideo; U.S. Embassy Amman; U.S. Embassy Baghdad; and U.S. Embassy Asmara.

A native of Arizona, Doutrich now calls the high mountains of Colorado home.  He holds a B.A. in political science from the Principia College, a Master of International Management (MIM) from Thunderbird, The American Graduate School of International Management, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Arizona State University.  He speaks fluent Spanish and some Arabic. 

Education

Bachelor of Arts in political science, Principia College; Master of Business Administration in international business management, Thunderbird School of Global Management; Master of Business Administration in business administration/management, Arizona State University at the West Campus

Languages

Spanish; Arabic

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

USNORTHCOM Liaison