Jack Doutrich
Senior Adjunct International and Defense Policy Analyst
Expertise
Jack Doutrich is a senior adjunct policy analyst at RAND. A former senior foreign service officer, he has extensive experience in the Western Hemisphere and the Middle East/North Africa, as well as in geostrategic competition. He has held senior-level embassy positions in the Middle East and Latin America and served as the senior foreign policy advisor to four-star combatant commanders at NORAD and U.S. Northern Command. He is working at the intersection of foreign policy, national defense, and homeland security. As a career member of the U.S. Foreign Service, Mr. Doutrich's assignments included:
- Foreign Policy Advisor (POLAD) to NORAD & USNORTHCOM Commander
- Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and Political Counselor at U.S. Embassy Abu Dhabi
- Political Counselor at U.S. Embassy Managua, Nicaragua
- Economic and Political Chief at U.S. Consulate General Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
Other Posts included: U.S. Embassy Tunis; Israel and Palestinian Affairs, Near East Bureau; U.S. Embassy Montevideo; U.S. Embassy Amman; U.S. Embassy Baghdad; and U.S. Embassy Asmara.
A native of Arizona, Doutrich now calls the high mountains of Colorado home. He holds a B.A. in political science from the Principia College, a Master of International Management (MIM) from Thunderbird, The American Graduate School of International Management, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Arizona State University. He speaks fluent Spanish and some Arabic.
Education
Bachelor of Arts in political science, Principia College; Master of Business Administration in international business management, Thunderbird School of Global Management; Master of Business Administration in business administration/management, Arizona State University at the West Campus
Languages
Spanish; Arabic
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
USNORTHCOM Liaison