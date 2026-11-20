Lorena Escudero Sanchez
Senior Data Scientist
She/Her
Expertise
Lorena Escudero Sanchez is a principal research data scientist at RAND Europe. She is also a physicist with over a decade of academic research experience and an affiliated lecturer at the University of Cambridge, Department of Physics, where she teaches different aspects of data science and computer vision.
Before joining RAND, Escudero Sanchez was an assistant research professor at the University of Cambridge, working on data science applications to medical imaging, focusing on radiological image analysis for cancer research and developing machine learning and deep learning methods for segmenting tumours and predicting patient response to chemotherapy treatments. Prior to that, as a particle physicist she worked on large international collaborations of neutrino experiments worldwide.
Escudero Sanchez earned her Ph.D. in particle physics (neutrinos) from the University of Valencia.
Education
Ph.D. in physics, University of Valencia; M.Sc. in cosmology and particle physics, University of Salamanca
Languages
Spanish; English; German; French; Italian (basic); Japanese (basic)