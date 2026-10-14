Olivia George is a research assistant at RAND Europe within the Defence, Security and Justice Team. Her research interests primarily relate to justice and psychology.
Prior to joining RAND Europe, she completed an M.Sc. in Forensic Mental Health Research at King's College London, where she gained practical experience within a forensic hospital. Her master's dissertation examined the use of computational modelling to study cognition in youths with conduct disorder and callous-unemotional traits, and adults with antisocial personality disorder and psychopathy. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Exeter.
Education
B.Sc. in psychology, University of Exeter; M.Sc. in forensic mental health research, King's College London
Languages
English