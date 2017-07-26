Laurent G. Glance

Laurent G. Glance
Affiliated Adjunct Physician Policy Researcher

Education

M.D. in medicine, Cornell University; B.A. in physics, Dartmouth College

Overview

Laurent G. Glance is an affiliated adjunct physician policy researcher at RAND. He is professor (with tenure) and Vice-Chair for Research in the Department of Anesthesiology at the University of Rochester School of Medicine.

Glance was the recipient of a career research development grant, and the principal investigator on two ARHQ-funded RO1 grants focusing on risk adjustment and the impact of non-public reporting. Glance has over 25 years of experience in health outcomes research. His research interests include optimization of risk adjustment for measuring quality-of-care, development of risk prediction tools, and understanding the impact of health care reforms on patient outcomes and disparities. He has authored 156 peer-reviewed studies and editorials.

Glance is a cardiac anesthesiologist who did his residency training at New York-Presbyterian Hospital (Cornell) and fellowship in critical care medicine at Memorial Sloan-Kettering. He is board certified in both Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine. Glance obtained his M.D. at Cornell and his undergraduate degree at Dartmouth.

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Professor (with tenure) and Vice-Chair for Research in the Department of Anesthesiology at the University of Rochester School of Medicine

Selected Publications

Glance LG, Joynt Maddox K, Johnson K, Nerenz D, Cella D, Borah B, Kunisch J, Kurlansky P, Perloff J, Stoto M, Walters R, White S, Lin Z., "National Quality Forum Guidelines for Evaluating the Scientific Acceptability of Risk-Adjusted Clinical Outcome Measures: A Report from the National Quality Forum Scientific Panel.," Annals of Surgery, 2020

d.Nerenz, D.R., Austin, J.M., Deutscher, D., Joynt Maddox, K.E. Nuccio, E.J., Teigland, C. Weinhandl, E., Glance, L.G., "Adjusting quality measures for social risk factors can promote equity in health care. Health Affairs," Health Affairs, 2021

Thirukumaran CP, Glance LG, Cai , Kim Y, Li Y., "Penalties and Rewards for Safety vs Non-Safety Net Hospitals in the First 2 Years of the Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement Models," JAMA, 2019

Glance LG, Thirukumaran CP, Li Y, Gao S, Dick AW, "Improving the Accuracy of Hospital Quality Ratings by Focusing on the Association Between Volume and Outcome.," Health Affairs, 2020

Gaudino M, Benesch C, Bakaeen F, DeAnda A, Fremes SE, Glance L, Messé SR, Pandey A, Rong LQ; American Heart Association Council on Cardiovascular Surgery and Anesthesia; Stroke Council; and Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing., "Considerations for Reduction of Risk of Perioperative Stroke in Adult Patients Undergoing Cardiac and Thoracic Aortic Operations: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association," Circulation

Glance LG, Dick AW, Glantz JC, Wissler RN, Qian F, Marroquin BM, Mukamel DB, Kellermann AL, "Rates of major obstetrical complications vary almost fivefold among us hospitals," Health Affairs, 2014

Glance, L.G., Nerenz, D.R., Joynt Maddox, K.E., Dick, A.W, "Association Between the Physician Quality Score in the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System and Hospital Performance in the First Year of the Program," JAMA Network Open, 2021

Glance, L.G., Osler, T.M., Mukamel, D.B., Meredith, J.W., & Dick, A.W, "Effectiveness of nonpublic report cards for reducing trauma mortality," JAMA Surgery

Languages

French

Publications