Laurent G. Glance

Selected Publications
Glance LG, Joynt Maddox K, Johnson K, Nerenz D, Cella D, Borah B, Kunisch J, Kurlansky P, Perloff J, Stoto M, Walters R, White S, Lin Z., "National Quality Forum Guidelines for Evaluating the Scientific Acceptability of Risk-Adjusted Clinical Outcome Measures: A Report from the National Quality Forum Scientific Panel.," Annals of Surgery, 2020
d.Nerenz, D.R., Austin, J.M., Deutscher, D., Joynt Maddox, K.E. Nuccio, E.J., Teigland, C. Weinhandl, E., Glance, L.G., "Adjusting quality measures for social risk factors can promote equity in health care. Health Affairs," Health Affairs, 2021
Thirukumaran CP, Glance LG, Cai , Kim Y, Li Y., "Penalties and Rewards for Safety vs Non-Safety Net Hospitals in the First 2 Years of the Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement Models," JAMA, 2019
Glance LG, Thirukumaran CP, Li Y, Gao S, Dick AW, "Improving the Accuracy of Hospital Quality Ratings by Focusing on the Association Between Volume and Outcome.," Health Affairs, 2020
Gaudino M, Benesch C, Bakaeen F, DeAnda A, Fremes SE, Glance L, Messé SR, Pandey A, Rong LQ; American Heart Association Council on Cardiovascular Surgery and Anesthesia; Stroke Council; and Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing., "Considerations for Reduction of Risk of Perioperative Stroke in Adult Patients Undergoing Cardiac and Thoracic Aortic Operations: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association," Circulation
Glance LG, Dick AW, Glantz JC, Wissler RN, Qian F, Marroquin BM, Mukamel DB, Kellermann AL, "Rates of major obstetrical complications vary almost fivefold among us hospitals," Health Affairs, 2014
Glance, L.G., Nerenz, D.R., Joynt Maddox, K.E., Dick, A.W, "Association Between the Physician Quality Score in the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System and Hospital Performance in the First Year of the Program," JAMA Network Open, 2021
Glance, L.G., Osler, T.M., Mukamel, D.B., Meredith, J.W., & Dick, A.W, "Effectiveness of nonpublic report cards for reducing trauma mortality," JAMA Surgery