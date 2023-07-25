Thomas Edward Goode

Tom Goode provides quality, objective analysis in the national security, homeland security, and public safety domains as a data scientist at the RAND Corporation. He supports sponsors in the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Intelligence Community by leading quantitative research tasks focused primarily on disinformation, systems confrontation, and mass attack prevention. Beyond wrangling complex datasets and applying novel statistical and machine learning methods, Goode has coordinated large studies as a project manager and taught visualization methods as a Professor of Public Policy at the Pardee RAND Graduate School.
Goode previously conducted research at the intersection of statistics, prehospital medicine, and emergency medical operations with the University of Pittsburgh. He has received recognition both for academic contributions to the field and for his literal fieldwork as an EMS provider and wilderness search and rescuer. Goode still contributes to emergency medicine as a provider and researcher. He also supports the Military Operations Research Society as the junior analyst ambassador for its Data Science & AI community.
Goode received his M.S. in Statistical Practice and B.S. in Statistics from Carnegie Mellon University.