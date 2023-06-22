Lydia Grek

Policy Analyst
Washington Office

Education

MIA in international security policy, Columbia University; B.A. in Chinese, College of the Holy Cross

Overview

Lydia Grek (she/her) is a policy analyst in the RAND Corporation's Washington D.C. office. Her research interests include Chinese foreign policy, the Belt and Road Initiative, cross-Strait relations, deterrence and posturing in the Indo-Pacific, and strategic competition in the space domain. Prior to joining RAND, Grek was a Liu Xiaobo Fellow with the Congressional-Executive Commission on China. She was also a Graduate Consultant with the State Department's Bureau of International Organization Affairs, the President of the Weatherhead Institute's Asia Pacific Affairs Council, and spent two years on a Fulbright grant in Taiwan. Grek holds a B.A. (Chinese Major) from the College of the Holy Cross, and a Master of International Affairs (International Security Policy with a focus on East Asia) from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). She has advanced Mandarin skills and native Serbian language skills.

Research Focus

Languages

Mandarin (traditional and simplified); Serbian