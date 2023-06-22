Overview
Lydia Grek (she/her) is a policy analyst in the RAND Corporation's Washington D.C. office. Her research interests include Chinese foreign policy, the Belt and Road Initiative, cross-Strait relations, deterrence and posturing in the Indo-Pacific, and strategic competition in the space domain. Prior to joining RAND, Grek was a Liu Xiaobo Fellow with the Congressional-Executive Commission on China. She was also a Graduate Consultant with the State Department's Bureau of International Organization Affairs, the President of the Weatherhead Institute's Asia Pacific Affairs Council, and spent two years on a Fulbright grant in Taiwan. Grek holds a B.A. (Chinese Major) from the College of the Holy Cross, and a Master of International Affairs (International Security Policy with a focus on East Asia) from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). She has advanced Mandarin skills and native Serbian language skills.