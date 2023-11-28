Improving Conflict-Phase Access

Research Brief
Greater Conflict-Phase Access to Asia
Nov 28, 2023
Ensuring military access to the territory of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific in the event of a future conflict with China is a critical concern for U.S. policymakers. By looking at five specific allies and partners, the authors explore how states are likely to approach access requests, what factors influence such decisions, and what peacetime policy levers the United States might have to increase the likelihood of access in conflict.
Identifying U.S. Policy Levers
Ensuring military access to the territory of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific in the event of a future conflict with China is a critical concern for U.S. policymakers. The physical and political geography of the region sharply limits U.S. options to such an extent that some allied and partner decisions to provide or refuse access could determine the outcome of a conflict. A clearer understanding of how and why U.S. allies and partners are likely to make conflict-phase access decisions, and what U.S. policymakers can do to affect the decisions ahead of time, is therefore essential.
In this report, the authors examine how U.S. allies and partners make conflict-phase access decisions and how the United States and the U.S. Air Force (USAF) might be able to influence decisions in advance. The authors developed a framework for assessing such decisionmaking, then applied it to five specific allies and partners in the region (Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and India) to assess their strategic outlooks, internal politics, and economic incentives and to identify the peacetime policy levers that are most promising for affecting the states' decisionmaking.
Chapter One
Introduction
Chapter Two
Framework for Conflict-Phase Access Decisions
Chapter Three
Adapting the Conflict-Phase Access Framework to Japan
Chapter Four
Adapting the Conflict-Phase Access Framework to the Philippines
Chapter Five
Adapting the Conflict-Phase Access Framework to Singapore
Chapter Six
Adapting the Conflict-Phase Access Framework to Indonesia
Chapter Seven
Adapting the Conflict-Phase Access Framework to India
Chapter Eight
U.S. Peacetime Policy Levers to Increase the Likelihood of Conflict-Phase Access
Chapter Nine
Conclusion
The research reported here was commissioned by Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) and conducted within the Strategy and Doctrine Program of RAND Project AIR FORCE.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
