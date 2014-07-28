Ron D. Hays

Affiliated Adjunct Researcher

Education

Ph.D. in psychology, University of California, Riverside

Overview

Ron Hays is an affiliated adjunct researcher at RAND. His research focuses on patient-reported measures. Hays has published 651 peer-reviewed articles and 39 book chapters.  He is a 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Thomson Reuters/Clarivate Analytics Highly Cited Researcher. Hays received his Ph.D. in psychology from the University of California, Riverside.

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Professor of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles

Selected Publications

P. Fayers & R. Hays (eds.), Assessing Quality of Life in Clinical Trials: Methods and Practice, 2nd Edition, Oxford University Press, 2005

Hays, R.D., Spritzer, L.L., Thompson, w.W., and Cella, D., "U.S. general population estimate for," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 2015

Hays, R.D., Martina, S., Brown, J., Cui, M., Cleary, P., Gaillot, S., and Elliott, M., "Evaluation of a care coordination measure for the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and System (CAHPS(R)) Medicare Survey," Medical Care Research and Review, 71, 2014

Hays, R.D., Liu, H., and Kapteyn, A., "Use of internet panels to conduct surveys," Behavior Research Methods, 47(3), 2015

Hays, R. D., Spritzer, K. L., Schalet, B., & Cella, D., "PROMIS®-29 v2.0 Physical and Mental Health Summary Scores. ," Quality of Life Research, 2018

Hays, R. D., Spritzer, K. L., & Reise, S. P., "Using item response theory to identify responders to treatment: Examples with the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) physical functioning and emotional distress scales. ," Psychometrika, 86(3), 2021

Johnston, E., Reise, S. P., Spritzer, K. L., & Hays, R. D., "Seeing the light in self-reported glare," European Journal of Psychological Assessment, 2023

Hays, R. D., & Elliott, M.N., "Performance of the physical functioning activities of daily living scale in the 2020 Medicare Health Outcomes Survey," Archives of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 2023

Commentary

Publications