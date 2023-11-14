Daniel Hill

RAND Europe, Defence and Security, Research Assistant

Education

M.A. in applied security strategy, University of Exeter; B.A. in English, University of Exeter

Overview

Daniel Hill is a research assistant in the Defence and Security research group at RAND Europe. His research interests include defence economics and acquisition; defence strategy, policy, and capability; and geopolitical strategic competition, particularly concerning Britain and Europe. His M.A. dissertation was an analysis of the European Union's defence technological and industrial base, and the efforts made within the bloc to better consolidate it to meet its ambitions of 'strategic autonomy'. 

Research Focus