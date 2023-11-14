Lt. Gen. S. Clinton Hinote is a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. He served as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategy, Integration, and Requirements, Headquarters, United States Air Force, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. In this role, Lt. Gen. Hinote served as the HAF A5/7, or senior Air Force leader responsible for representing the voice of tomorrow’s Airmen. HAF A5/7, known as Air Force Futures, focuses on developing Air Force strategy and concepts, conducting strategic assessments of the operating environment through wargames and workshops, manifesting an integrated future force design, and achieving timely and effective operational capabilities required for tomorrow’s Airmen to fight and win.
Lt. Gen. Hinote was commissioned in 1992 upon graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy. After earning a master's degree in public policy from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, he completed pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, and F-16 training at Luke AFB, Arizona. His operational assignments include instructor duty at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, leader of the Air Forces Central Strategy Division, Squadron Commander, Wing Vice Commander and Wing Commander. Lt. Gen. Hinote is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, Air Command and Staff College, and the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies.
Lt. Gen. Hinote is a command pilot with more than 2,000 flight hours and 240 combat hours in operations Northern and Southern Watch.