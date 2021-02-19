West Coast Aerospace Forum 2020

The 6th annual West Coast Aerospace Forum in December 2020 featured discussions between some of the Department of the Air Force's most senior and experienced leaders and top civilian national security experts. The theme of this event was "An Aerospace Vision for the Future."

This series of five videos records the proceedings of the three-day virtual event:

The Future Shape of Strategy, World Order, and Competition In "The Future Shape of Strategy, World Order, and Competition," the panelists examine the likely evolution of the national defense strategy (NDS) in the coming administration, including those elements of the NDS that are likely to remain consistent and those that face challenges now and in the future.

The Defense Budget Outlook In "The Defense Budget Outlook," the panelists discuss the defense budget outlook in the Biden administration. They explore lessons learned from previous efficiency initiatives, the major budgetary trades facing DoD, and their own predictions for the budget trajectory over the coming years.

The Changing National Security Space Landscape In "The Changing National Security Space Landscape," Chief of Space Operations General John W. "Jay" Raymond sits down with a former acting Under Secretary of the Air Force for a strategic conversation about the priorities of the new Space Force and how it can contribute to an effective and efficient national defense.

Actualizing Joint All Domain Command and Control: The Way Ahead The embedded video was produced by our event partners at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, and is hosted on YouTube. Please note that videos on YouTube may contain advertisements, or recommendations for other videos that are outside of RAND's control. In "Actualizing Joint All Domain Command and Control: The Way Ahead" the panelists address key military modernization challenges such as communicating in contested environments and integrating emerging technologies into command and control systems, all of which are critical to enabling the Air Force to compete in the years to come.

Maintaining Advantage Under Uncertainty in the Next NDS The embedded video was produced by our event partners at the MITRE Corporation, and is hosted on YouTube. Please note that videos on YouTube may contain advertisements, or recommendations for other videos that are outside of RAND's control. In "Maintaining Advantage Under Uncertainty in the Next NDS," the panelists discuss how in an ever-changing and challenging era, the United States can most effectively move forward under the new NDS.

Research conducted by RAND Project AIR FORCE