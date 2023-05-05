Marcela Horvitz-Lennon

Marcela Horvitz-Lennon
Senior Physician Policy Researcher; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Boston Office

Education

M.D. in medicine with intern, Pontifical Catholic University; M.P.H. in public health, Johns Hopkins University

Overview

Marcela Horvitz-Lennon is a senior physician scientist at the RAND Corporation and a core faculty member of the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She is also an associate professor of psychiatry (part-time) at Harvard Medical School, a senior scientist at the Health Equity Research Laboratory, Cambridge Health Alliance, and a practicing psychiatrist at Cambridge Health Alliance. Previous affiliations include the Chilean Ministry of Health. Her research focuses on the quality, equity, and value of care received by individuals with schizophrenia and other serious mental illnesses. Much of her work has been public sector-related because of the significance of public payers for this population. Horvitz-Lennon has conducted research on racial/ethnic and geographic disparities in quality of care; Medicaid and federal health care policy including payment reform; utilization patterns, effectiveness, and safety of antipsychotic drugs; underuse and overuse of mental health interventions; integration of physical and mental health care; and diffusion of innovations. She has served and continues to serve as principal investigator or co-investigator on NIH and other publicly-funded research. Horvitz-Lennon has mentored pre-doctoral students and served as member/director of Ph.D. dissertation committees, and through her clinical position, she is actively involved in medical student education and resident training. Horvitz-Lennon earned her M.D. in Santiago, Chile, and a Master's degree in public health at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health. She completed her psychiatric residency training at the University of Maryland Medical School, and a fellowship in community psychiatry at Johns Hopkins Medical School.

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Associate Professor (part-Time), Harvard Medical School

Recent Projects

  • Robust Learning Approaches for Assessing Effects and Effect Heterogeneity of Real World Antipsychotic Treatment Regimes in Elderly Persons with Schizophrenia
  • Medicaid Value Based Payment Models and Healthcare Equity for Adults with Serious Mental Illnesses
  • Independent Evaluation of the New York State Health and Recovery Plans Program and Self-Directed Care
  • Improving Minority Health by Monitoring Medicaid Quality, Disparities and Value
  • Improving the Value of Publicly Funded Mental Health Care

Selected Publications

Poulos J, Normand SLT, Zelevinsky K, Newcomer JW, Agniel D, Abing HK, Horvitz-Lennon M., "Antipsychotics and the risk of diabetes and death among adults with serious mental illnesses. ," Psychological Medicine (forthcoming)

Horvitz-Lennon M, Leckman-Westin E, Finnerty M, Jeong J, Tsuei J, Zelevinsky K, Chen QC, Normand SLT., "Healthcare access for a diverse population with schizophrenia following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. ," Community Mental Health Journal. (forthcoming)

Horvitz-Lennon M, McConnell KJ, Glied S, Levin JS, Eberhart NK, Breslau J. , "Is carve-in financing of Medicaid behavioral health services better than carve-out? ," Health Affairs, 2023

Horvitz-Lennon M, Breslau J, Wagner L, Setodji C, Lu R, Ohana E, Ruder T, Kushner J, Tsuei J, Stefancic, A, Tuda D. , 1Independent Evaluation of the New York State Health and Recovery Plans (HARP) Program. Interim Evaluation Report., New York State Department of Health. , 2022

Charlesworth CJ, Zhu JM, Horvitz-Lennon M, McConnell KJ. , "Use of behavioral health care in Medicaid managed care carve-out vs. carve-in arrangements. ," Health Services Research , 2021

Horvitz-Lennon, M. "Evidence-Based Practices or Practice-Based Evidence: What Is The Future? ," in Goldman H, Frank R, and Morrissey J, editors. , The Palgrave Handbook of American Mental Health Policy., Palgrave Macmillan, 2020

Horvitz-Lennon, M., Predmore, Z., Orr, P., Hanson, M., Hillestad, R., Durkin, M., El Khoury, A.C. and Mattke, S, "The predicted long-term benefits of ensuring timely treatment and medication adherence in early schizophrenia.," Administration and Policy in Mental Health and Mental Health Services Research, 2019

Horvitz-Lennon M, Mattke S, Predmore Z, Howes OD., "The role of antipsychotic plasma levels in the treatment of schizophrenia. ," American Journal of Psychiatry , 174(5), 2017

Languages

Spanish

Publications