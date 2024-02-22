Wenjing Huang

Behavioral and Social Scientist

Education

Ph.D. in quantitative psychology, University of California, Los Angeles; M.A. in quantitative psychology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; B.A. in education, Soochow University, Suzhou, China

Overview

Wenjing Huang is a psychometrician at RAND. She specializes in developing standardized assessment tools for measuring mental health, substance use, skills, knowledge and aptitudes related issues in health, education, and workplace settings.

Her work at RAND covers a diverse range from health research funded by the National Institute of Health (NIH) to personnel management such as Worker Well-Being funded by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC NIOSH). She co-led a high-profile report on Asia Drug Policy, modeled mental health and behavioral issues among youth in the Middle East experiencing war trauma and contributed to creating standard measures for evaluating national and international policies in the COVID-19 pandemic for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Recently, she has been working on disaster relief and border security and leading a project on measuring human factors related to cyber security. 

Before joining RAND, Huang interned at the World Health Organization (WHO). She started her quantitative psychology training with Patrick Curran in the Ph.D. program at L.L. Thurstone Psychometric Laboratory (UNC, Chapel Hill). She received her Ph.D. at UCLA working with Peter Bentler on estimation algorithms for Structural Equation Modeling (SEM).

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Pardo, B.A., Kilmer, B. & Huang, W. , Contemporary Asian drug policy: insights and opportunities for change, RAND Corporation, Santa Monica, CA (RR-RR-2733-RC), 2019

Towe, V., May, L.W., Huang, W., Martin, L.T., Carman, K., Miller, C.E. & Chandra, A, "Drivers of differential views of health equity in the U.S.: Is the U.S. ready to make progress? Results from the 2018 National Survey of Health Attitudes. ," BMC Public Health, 21, 2021

Acosta, Joie D., Wenjing Huang, Maria Orlando Edelen, Jennifer L. Cerully, Sarah Lovell, and Anita Chandra, Measuring Barriers to Mental Health Care in the Military: The RAND Barriers and Facilitators to Care Item Banks, RAND Corporation (RR-1762-OSD), 2018

Harrington, L. M., Lee, C., Evans, S.K., Mann, S., Acheson-Field, H.J., Bennett, B., Huang, W. & Barlow, K. , Success in a Joint Environment Identifying Attributes for Air Force Accessions, RAND Project AIR FORCE/Manpower, Personnel, and Training, 2019

Bentler, P., & Huang, W., "On components, latent variables, PLS and simple methods: reactions to Ridgon’s rethinking of PLS.," Long Range Planning, 47(3), 2014

Huang, W., Stucky, B.D., Edelen, M.O., Tucker, J. S., Shadel, W.G., Hansen, M., & Cai, L., "Calibration of the Spanish PROMIS® smoking item banks," Nicotine & Tobacco Research, 18(7), 2016

Huang, W., Rose, A.J., Bayliss, E., Baseman, L., Butcher, E., Garcia, R.E. & Edelen, M.O., "Adapting summary scores for the PROMIS-29 v2.0 for use among older adults with multiple chronic conditions," Quality of Life Research, 28(1), 2019

Chari, R., Sauter, S.L., Petrun Sayers, E.L., Huang, W., Fisher, G.G. & Chang, C.C., "Development of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Worker Well-Being Questionnaire," Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, 64(8), 2022

Languages

Chinese

Publications