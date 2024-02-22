Selected Publications
Pardo, B.A., Kilmer, B. & Huang, W. , Contemporary Asian drug policy: insights and opportunities for change, RAND Corporation, Santa Monica, CA (RR-RR-2733-RC), 2019
Towe, V., May, L.W., Huang, W., Martin, L.T., Carman, K., Miller, C.E. & Chandra, A, "Drivers of differential views of health equity in the U.S.: Is the U.S. ready to make progress? Results from the 2018 National Survey of Health Attitudes. ," BMC Public Health, 21, 2021
Acosta, Joie D., Wenjing Huang, Maria Orlando Edelen, Jennifer L. Cerully, Sarah Lovell, and Anita Chandra, Measuring Barriers to Mental Health Care in the Military: The RAND Barriers and Facilitators to Care Item Banks, RAND Corporation (RR-1762-OSD), 2018
Harrington, L. M., Lee, C., Evans, S.K., Mann, S., Acheson-Field, H.J., Bennett, B., Huang, W. & Barlow, K. , Success in a Joint Environment Identifying Attributes for Air Force Accessions, RAND Project AIR FORCE/Manpower, Personnel, and Training, 2019
Bentler, P., & Huang, W., "On components, latent variables, PLS and simple methods: reactions to Ridgon’s rethinking of PLS.," Long Range Planning, 47(3), 2014
Huang, W., Stucky, B.D., Edelen, M.O., Tucker, J. S., Shadel, W.G., Hansen, M., & Cai, L., "Calibration of the Spanish PROMIS® smoking item banks," Nicotine & Tobacco Research, 18(7), 2016
Huang, W., Rose, A.J., Bayliss, E., Baseman, L., Butcher, E., Garcia, R.E. & Edelen, M.O., "Adapting summary scores for the PROMIS-29 v2.0 for use among older adults with multiple chronic conditions," Quality of Life Research, 28(1), 2019
Chari, R., Sauter, S.L., Petrun Sayers, E.L., Huang, W., Fisher, G.G. & Chang, C.C., "Development of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Worker Well-Being Questionnaire," Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, 64(8), 2022