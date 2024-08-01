SK
Sachini Kadaoluwa
Associate Researcher, RAND Australia
She/Her
Expertise
Sachini Kadaoluwa Pathirannahalage is an associate researcher at RAND Australia, working on a variety of policy problems ranging from clean energy to emerging technology. Prior to joining RAND, she worked as a Naval Operations Analyst at Defence Science Technology Group (DSTG) within the Australian Department of Defence. Kadaoluwa holds a Ph.D. in physics and theoretical chemistry from RMIT University in Australia and ENS de Lyon in France.
Education
PhD in physics & theoretical chemistry, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) & ENS de Lyon