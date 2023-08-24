Overview
Thomas Kenchington is a research assistant at RAND Europe. His research interests include Russian domestic politics and foreign policy, as well as containing authoritarianism, protecting liberalism, democracy and human rights. Kenchington has Russian language skills and has previously worked as a research fellow with the U.S.-based human rights lawyers Freedom Now, focusing on Central Asia and Azerbaijan. His recent work for RAND has focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, defence innovation and Iranian foreign policy.
Kenchington earned his undergraduate degree in philosophy from the University of St. Andrews, specializing in political philosophy. He also holds a master’s degree in international public policy, writing his dissertation on Russian strategic narratives of sovereignty.