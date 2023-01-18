Raymond Kuo

Raymond Kuo
Political Scientist
Off Site Office

Education

Ph.D. in politics, Princeton University; M.S. in international relations, London School of Economics and Political Science; B.A. in college of social studies, Wesleyan University

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

Overview

Raymond Kuo is the inaugural director of the RAND Corporation's Hu Taiwan Policy Initiative and a political scientist at RAND. He is an expert in international security, international order, and East Asia.

He published two books in 2021:  Following the Leader (Stanford University Press) on military alliances and Contests of Initiative (Westphalia-GMU Press) on China's maritime gray zone strategy. His other research has appeared in International Security, the Journal of Conflict ResolutionThe National Interest, the Diplomat, and other outlets.

Kuo was a tenure-track professor at Fordham University and the University at Albany, SUNY. He previously worked for the United Nations, the National Democratic Institute, and the Democratic Progressive Party (Taiwan). He holds a Ph.D. in politics from Princeton University.

Research Focus

Previous Positions

Assistant Professor, Fordham University; Assistant Professor, University at Albany-SUNY; Program Officer, National Democratic Institute; Consultant, United Nations; Foreign Policy Analyst, Democratic Progressive Party (Taiwan)

Selected Publications

Raymond Kuo, Following the Leader: International Order, Alliance Strategies, and Emulation., Stanford University Press, 2021

Raymond Kuo, Contests of Initiative: Confronting China’s Gray Zone Maritime Strategy, George Mason University-Westphalia Press, 2021

Raymond Kuo, Brian Blankenship, "Deterrence and Restraint: Do Joint Military Exercises Escalate Conflict?" Journal of Conflict Resolution, 66(1), 2022

Raymond Kuo, "Secrecy among Friends: Covert Military Alliances and Portfolio Consistency," Journal of Conflict Resolution, 64(1), 2020

Raymond Kuo, "Communal Violence and Economic Migration in Pakistan," International Migration, 57(5), 2019

Raymond Kuo, "Evolution and Territorial Conflict," International Security, 39(3), 2014

Raymond Kuo, "Occupation and the Just War," International Relations, 22(3), 2008

Liza Steele, Raymond Kuo, "Terrorism in Xinjiang?" Ethnopolitics, 6(1), 2007

Languages

Mandarin; French; Arabic

Recent Media Appearances

Interviews: CBS News; The Diplomat; KPCC-FM AirTalk; KYMN; Sky News Australia; TaiwanPlus

Commentary

  • Soldiers release gasoline canisters on the Tamsui river simulating countering a Chinese invasion during asymmetric warfare drills in Taipei, Taiwan, July 19, 2022, photo by Ann Wang/Reuters
    Taiwan

    'Strategic Ambiguity' May Have U.S. and Taiwan Trapped in a Prisoner's Dilemma

    For its proponents, the idea of strategic ambiguity seems to have become an end in itself that has not adapted, and logically cannot adapt to the disruptive growth in Beijing's military power. The conditions under which the policy worked seem to have evaporated with China's rise. Strategic clarity may offer a way out of this dilemma.

    Jan 18, 2023

    Foreign Policy

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin watches a military parade on Victory Day in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2022, photo by Mikhail Metzel/Pool via
    Russia

    Should Ukraine Settle with Russia?

    Should the United States humiliate Russia—and Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically—over the Russo-Ukrainian War? It could lead to escalation and new wars, but the United States and NATO may need to think twice before offering concessions.

    Jun 22, 2022

    RealClearDefense

  • The Second Battalion of the 99th Brigade of the Republic of China Marine Corps at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, July 6, 2020, <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/presidentialoffice/50082396406/in/photostream/">photo</a> by Wang Yu Ching/<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/">CC BY 2.0</a>
    Taiwan

    The Counterintuitive Sensibility of Taiwan's New Defense Strategy

    As the United States prepares to deter China from attacking Taiwan and defend it from an attack, are the Taiwanese themselves doing everything they can to defend their territory?

    Dec 6, 2021

    War on the Rocks

Publications