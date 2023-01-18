Raymond Kuo is the inaugural director of the RAND Corporation's Hu Taiwan Policy Initiative and a political scientist at RAND. He is an expert in international security, international order, and East Asia.
He published two books in 2021: Following the Leader (Stanford University Press) on military alliances and Contests of Initiative (Westphalia-GMU Press) on China's maritime gray zone strategy. His other research has appeared in International Security, the Journal of Conflict Resolution, The National Interest, the Diplomat, and other outlets.
Kuo was a tenure-track professor at Fordham University and the University at Albany, SUNY. He previously worked for the United Nations, the National Democratic Institute, and the Democratic Progressive Party (Taiwan). He holds a Ph.D. in politics from Princeton University.
Previous Positions
Assistant Professor, Fordham University; Assistant Professor, University at Albany-SUNY; Program Officer, National Democratic Institute; Consultant, United Nations; Foreign Policy Analyst, Democratic Progressive Party (Taiwan)
Selected Publications
Raymond Kuo, Following the Leader: International Order, Alliance Strategies, and Emulation., Stanford University Press, 2021
Raymond Kuo, Contests of Initiative: Confronting China’s Gray Zone Maritime Strategy, George Mason University-Westphalia Press, 2021
Raymond Kuo, Brian Blankenship, "Deterrence and Restraint: Do Joint Military Exercises Escalate Conflict?" Journal of Conflict Resolution, 66(1), 2022
Raymond Kuo, "Secrecy among Friends: Covert Military Alliances and Portfolio Consistency," Journal of Conflict Resolution, 64(1), 2020
Raymond Kuo, "Communal Violence and Economic Migration in Pakistan," International Migration, 57(5), 2019
Raymond Kuo, "Evolution and Territorial Conflict," International Security, 39(3), 2014
Raymond Kuo, "Occupation and the Just War," International Relations, 22(3), 2008
Liza Steele, Raymond Kuo, "Terrorism in Xinjiang?" Ethnopolitics, 6(1), 2007
Languages
Mandarin; French; Arabic