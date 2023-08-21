Jonah Kushner is a Ph.D. student at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. His interests include workforce development and the future of work; affordable housing and homelessness; and health care delivery, health care payment, and social determinants of health.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was a principal research associate at Oregon Health & Science University’s Center for Health Systems Effectiveness, where he led evaluations of Medicaid demonstration waivers in Oregon and Washington. He has also conducted policy research at a state Medicaid agency, a health insurance exchange, and a labor union.
Selected Publications
