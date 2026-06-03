Jeffrey Jackson Love
Summer Research Associate
Expertise
Jeffrey Jackson Love is a summer associate at RAND. He is also a Ph.D. candidate in international relations at the University of Oxford. His work specializes in sanctions, economic security, and the application of advanced computational methods to the study of economic statecraft.
Previously, Love held positions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Global Public Policy Institute (GPPi) in Berlin, and the U.S. Department of State.
Love holds an M.Phil. in international relations from the University of Oxford and a B.Sc. in international relations from the London School of Economics.
Education
B.Sc. in international relations, London School of Economics; M.Phil. in international relations, University of Oxford
Languages
Portuguese