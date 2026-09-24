Dave Mandi is an M.Phil. student at the RAND School of Public Policy and an assistant policy researcher at RAND, where his work sits at the intersection of technology, data, and the social determinants of health. He holds a B.S. in computer science from Auburn University, and a B.A. in philosophy from the University of California, Davis.
Prior to RAND, Mandi worked at Affordable Living for the Aging (ALA) and Alliance for Community Empowerment (ACE). Today, he works in nursing administration at the CalVet West Los Angeles Veterans Home. Across his roles, he developed a practical understanding of how data, technology, and organizational systems can be leveraged to improve services and outcomes for low-income, justice-impacted, and unhoused individuals. Additional populations of focus he has supported include those struggling with substance use disorders and older adults.
To date, Mandi has generated over $350,000 in funding for nonprofit organizations. He is a recipient of the Hammesfahr Scholarship and a proud AmeriCorps VISTA alumnus.
Education
B.S. in computer science, Auburn University; B.A. in philosophy, University of California, Davis
Languages
Albanian; Spanish; English