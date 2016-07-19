Geoffrey McGovern is director of Intellectual Property, a senior political scientist at RAND, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research has focused on matters of civil justice, statutory compliance, asbestos litigation, national defense, and homeland security. Past RAND research includes a series of extensive studies of asbestos personal injury bankruptcy trusts; and examinations of state judicial resourcing and management, and intellectual property considerations for homeland security. Prior to joining RAND, McGovern was a Fulbright Fellow in Finland. He is a senior lecturer at Carnegie Mellon University's Institute for Politics and Strategy, and received his Ph.D. in political science from Binghamton University in New York and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.
Recent Projects
- Intellectual Property and Homeland Security
- Asbestos Bankruptcy Trusts
- Defense Department Insourcing
Honors & Awards
- Fulbright Fellow, J. William Fulbright Program