Geoffrey McGovern

Geoffrey McGovern
Director of Intellectual Property; Senior Political Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Pittsburgh Office

Education

Ph.D. in political science, Binghamton University; J.D., Harvard University; M.A. in political science, Binghamton University; B.A. in political science, Wittenberg University

Overview

Geoffrey McGovern is director of Intellectual Property, a senior political scientist at RAND, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research has focused on matters of civil justice, statutory compliance, asbestos litigation, national defense, and homeland security. Past RAND research includes a series of extensive studies of asbestos personal injury bankruptcy trusts; and examinations of state judicial resourcing and management, and intellectual property considerations for homeland security. Prior to joining RAND, McGovern was a Fulbright Fellow in Finland. He is a senior lecturer at Carnegie Mellon University's Institute for Politics and Strategy, and received his Ph.D. in political science from Binghamton University in New York and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Intellectual Property and Homeland Security
  • Asbestos Bankruptcy Trusts
  • Defense Department Insourcing

Honors & Awards

  • Fulbright Fellow, J. William Fulbright Program

Commentary

  • Judge Merrick Garland speaks after President Obama announced him as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, March 16, 2016

    A Spotlight on the Supreme Court, and Its Vacancy

    More than four months have passed since President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. In a time of contentious politics, a clear majority of Americans want the court to have a full bench. But they appear unlikely to get it soon.

    Jul 19, 2016

    The Hill

Publications