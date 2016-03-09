Response to Inselbuch and Sackett's Critique of RAND Reports on Asbestos Trusts and Asbestos Litigation
ResearchPosted on rand.org Mar 9, 2016Published in: Asbestos Litigation Watch, 2016
ResearchPosted on rand.org Mar 9, 2016Published in: Asbestos Litigation Watch, 2016
In a recent issue of Mealey's Asbestos Bankruptcy Report, Elihu Inselbuch and Andrew J. Sackett wrote a critique of three RAND studies on asbestos bankruptcy trusts and asbestos litigation. Authors Dixon, McGovern and Kuznitsky of RAND respond to a piece published in Mealey's Asbestos Bankruptcy Report that was critical of three RAND studies on asbestos litigation and bankruptcy trusts.
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