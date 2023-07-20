Christopher Mouton, Ph.D., is a senior engineer at the RAND Corporation. Mouton is a strategic technologist with specializations in technological innovation, public policy, and artificial intelligence (AI). He leads a research team focused on special operations forces (SOF), conducting in-depth capability reviews and cost-effectiveness analyses that have significantly improved SOF operational effectiveness. His work has directly influenced procurement decisions and has contributed to a rigorous approach for prioritizing technology investments essential to national security, which balances operational value, risk, and cost. Previously, as Acting Director of RAND's Acquisition and Technology Policy Program, he managed multidisciplinary research in domains including space, air, ground, sea, and cyber. Mouton holds a Ph.D. in Aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology and has been honored with multiple awards, including RAND's Leonard Schaeffer Medal.
Selected Publications
Mouton, Christopher A., Carl Rhodes, Mark V. Arena, Paul DeLuca, Andrew Dowse, John P. Godges, Adam R. Grissom, Caleb Lucas, and Erik Silfversten, Establishing a Sovereign Guided Weapons Enterprise for Australia: International and Domestic Lessons Learned, RAND Corporation (RR-A1710-1), 2022
Hanson, Russell, Christopher A. Mouton, Adam R. Grissom, and John P. Godges, COVID-19 Air Traffic Visualization: A New Tool Helps Analyze Commercial Air Travel Involving Infected Passengers, RAND Corporation (RR-A248-1), 2020
Christopher A. Mouton, Adam R. Grissom, Preparing for "Post-ISIL" Access Challenges: Robust Basing to Support Operations Against Nonstate Adversaries, RAND Corporation (RR-2493), 2018
Mouton, Christopher A., John P. Godges, Timelines for Reaching Injured Personnel in Africa, RAND Corporation (RR-1536-OSD), 2016
Christopher A. Mouton and Hans G. Hornung, "Experiments on the Mechanism of Inducing Transition between Regular and Mach Reflection," Physics of Fluids, 20(12), 2008
Christopher A. Mouton and Hans G. Hornung, "Mach Stem Height and Growth Rate Predictions," AIAA Journal, 45(9), 2007