Daniela Moye Holz
Research Leader
She/Her
Expertise
Daniela Moye Holz is a research leader at RAND Europe. Working primarily on the Health and Wellbeing team, she is a public health expert with a background in pharmaceutical chemistry, global health, foresight studies and health policies. She has worked in several sectors including the private pharmaceutical industry, academia, the public sector, and the non-for-profit sector. She has carried out health policy research for the WHO, WHO Collaborating Centres, the OECD, ECDC and the European Commission in diverse topics including projects on access to medicines, analysis of regulatory agencies, health information systems, cancer policies, and public health foresight. She has experience with qualitative research methods in policy research, and in public health foresight methods. She has developed and delivered public health foresight training and supported experts on building foresight capacity. Her research interests include One Health and health in all policies, health inequalities and inequities, access to healthcare, health commodities and health technologies, determinants of health and NCDs, mental health, and public health foresight.
Moye Holz received her Ph.D. in global health and health policies from the University of Groningen.
Education
Ph.D. in global health and health policies, University of Groningen; M.Sc. in international health, University of Heidelberg; B.Sc. in biology and pharmaceutical chemistry, UNAM
Languages
Selected Work
- Elizabeth N Mutubuki, Daniela Moye-Holz, Mariana Peyroteo, Luís Velez Lapão, Henk B M Hilderink,, "Foresight in public health: a tutorial on application and insights on challenges from the PHIRI foresight exercise," European Journal of Public Health,, 34(Supplement), 2024
- Moye Holz, D.M., I. van der Heide, M. Geise, M Rijken, J. Hansen., Cancer prevention, early detection, and screening: EU citizens’ perceptions and experiences. Report on focus groups with citizens in six EU Member States to support the implementation of the EU Mission on Cancer., European Commission, 2024
- Moye Holz D, Rodriguez M, Hilderink H., Scenario Development Using Foresight Studies., PHIRI, 2023
- Heide, I. van der, Moye Holz, D., Rijken, M., Hansen, J., Access to financial products for persons with a history of cancer in EU Member States: an explorative study., European Commission, 2022
- Moye Holz D, Vogler S., "Comparison of Prices and Affordability of Cancer Medicines in 16 Countries in Europe and Latin America.," Appl Health Econ Health Policy, 20(1), 2022
- Moye-Holz D, Ewen M, Dreser A, Bautista-Arredondo S, Soria-Saucedo R, van Dijk, JP, Reijneveld SA, Hogerzeil H., "Availability, prices, and affordability of selected essential cancer medicines in a middle-income country - the case of Mexico," BMC Health Services Research, 20(1), 2020
- Moye-Holz, D., Dreser, A., Gómez-Dantés, O., Wirtz, V.J. "Promoting Access to Cancer Medicines in Mexico: Seguro Popular Key Policy Components," in Babar, Z, Global Pharmaceutical Policy, Palgrave Macmillan, 2020
- Moye-Holz D, Dreser A, van Dijk JP, Reijneveld SA, Hogerzeil H., "Access to cancer medication in public hospitals in a middle-income country: The view of stakeholders," Res Social Adm Pharm, 16(9), 2020