Ravi Nayyar
Associate Researcher, RAND Australia
Expertise
Ravi Nayyar is an associate researcher at RAND Australia. His research interests are cyber resilience, critical infrastructure and supply chains, geoeconomics and statecraft, regulatory theory, and organisational governance.
Nayyar’s Ph.D. explored the regulation of national security risks from critical software products deployed on critical infrastructure assets, drawing on regulatory theory and corporate governance theory. He has presented his research at conferences in Australia and overseas.
In addition to his position at RAND Australia, Nayyar is Fellow for Cyber Regulation at the Social Cyber Institute. Prior to joining RAND, he worked with major think tanks in Australia and overseas, including the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and German Institute for Global and Area Studies. He has also worked in technology law and policy, including at the OECD.
Nayyar holds a Ph.D., B.Com. (Hons), and LL.B., all from the University of Sydney.
Education
Ph.D. in critical infrastructure cyber regulation, The University of Sydney; LL.B., The University of Sydney; B.Com. (Hons) in business law, The University of Sydney
Languages
Hindi
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
Fellow, Social Cyber Institute
Selected Work
- Ravi Nayyar "Stacking Up for Resilience - Digital Public Infrastructure: The India Way," in Scott J. Shackelford; Frédérick Douzet; Christopher Ankersen, Securing Democracies: Defending Against Cyber Attacks and Disinformation in the Digital Age, Cambridge University Press, 2025
- Ravi Nayyar, "Some Thoughts on the US Election," Computers and Law: Journal for the Australian and New Zealand Societies for Computers and the Law, 93, 2021
- Philippa Ryan, Hannah Glass, Guido Governatori, David Lindsay, Andrew Lumsden, Ravi Nayyar, Ben Salon, Millicent Watt, "Sydney Node, 2018 Computational Law and Blockchain Festival, Discuss Track Symposium Report (Part 1 of 2)," Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law & Policy, 1(1), 2018
- Philippa Ryan, Hannah Glass, Guido Governatori, David Lindsay, Andrew Lumsden, Ravi Nayyar, Ben Salon, Christopher Yong, Millicent Watt, "Sydney Node, 2018 Computational Law & Blockchain Festival, Discuss Track Symposium Report (Part 2 of 2) ," Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law & Policy, 2(1), 2019