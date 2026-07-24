Trish Nhan
Research Assistant
Expertise
Trish Nhan is a research assistant at RAND. Her primary research interests include health economics, trade policy, and emerging technologies. She is skilled in data analysis, statistical programming, and quantitative modeling. Prior to RAND, Nhan worked in academic research and federal government settings. She interned at NASA, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She holds a B.S. in economics and politics from Carnegie Mellon University, where she served as a research assistant on projects related to AI and critical infrastructure security, international economic policy, and green chemistry.
Education
B.S. in economics and politics, Carnegie Mellon University
Languages
Vietnamese; Chinese (Mandarin); Spanish