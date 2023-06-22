Overview
Lia Pak (she/her) is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Her research interests are primarily in the fields of public health and health policy and include social determinants of health, public trust, and evidence-based interventions. She is trained in qualitative and quantitative methods including survey design and implementation, topic modeling, and regression analyses.
Prior to joining RAND, Pak was a CDC Undergraduate Public Health Scholar through which she received health equity training and worked on health policy and rural health care in South Dakota. She also interned with the University of Minnesota's Medical School, creating educational materials on neglected tropical diseases and other pressing global health issues. In past research projects she has investigated genetic nondiscrimination policies, potential effects of discrimination-induced inflammation, and the implications of interdisciplinary expertise for COVID-19 research and trust. Pak received a B.A. in biology and political science from Macalester College.