Andrew Parasiliti

Andrew Parasiliti
Adjunct Political Scientist
Off Site Office

Education

Ph.D., Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University; M.A. in foreign affairs, University of Virginia; B.A., cum laude in psychology, University of North Carolina, Greensboro

Overview

Andrew Parasiliti is an adjunct political scientist at the RAND Corporation and president and columnist at Al-Monitor.com. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Virginia Club of New York. He received a Ph.D. from the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University, where he wrote his dissertation on Iraq; an M.A. in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia; and a B.A., cum laude, from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he was a member of Psi Chi, the National Honor Society in Psychology.

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

President, Al-Monitor.com

Previous Positions

Director, RAND Center for Global Risk and Security (2014-2019); International Marketing Manager, RAND National Security Research Division (2018-2019); Acting Director, International Security and Defense Policy Center, RAND National Security Research Division (2018)

Recent Projects

  • Estimating the Economic Benefits of Levant Integration
  • National Will to Fight: Why Some States Keep Fighting and Others Don't
  • Preventing State Collapse in Syria
  • RAND Security 2040
  • Preventing Daesh 2.0

Selected Publications

Andrew Lohn, Andrew Parasiliti, William Welser IV, "Should We Fear an AI Arms Race?" Defense One, (February 2), 2016

Andrew Parasiliti, "Were Russian Hacks Really a Threat to American Democracy?" The National Interest, (December 2)

Andrew Lohn, Andrew Parasiliti, William Welser IV, "How to Overcome the Risks of Artificial Intelligence," TIME, 54(4), 2015

Marjory Blumenthal, Andrew Parasiliti, and Ali Wyne, "AI's Promise and Risks," TechCrunch, (October 20)

Hoehn, Andrew R., Andrew Parasiliti, Sonni Efron, and Steven Strongin, Discontinuities and Distractions — Rethinking Security for the Year 2040: Findings from a RAND Corporation Workshop, RAND Corporation (CF-384), 2018

Andrew R. Hoehn, Andrew Parasiliti, Ali Wyne, "Can Washington Successfully Prepare for the Future?" The National Interest, (April 2018), 2018

, "Global Risks in 2040: Q&A with Andrew Parasiliti," RAND Review, (June 2017)

Andrew Parasiliti, "US should test Russia on Islamic State," Al-Monitor, (February 2)

Honors & Awards

  • National Leadership Grant, Sons of Italy Foundation

Commentary

  • U.S. Capitol Washington, D.C., with storm clouds
    Global Security

    Can Washington Successfully Prepare for the Future?

    The impossibility of predicting the future does not remove the need to mull the uncertain. Policymakers should build in windows of time to think imaginatively about the pursuit of America's strategic objectives, and take a bird's-eye view of the role America can and should play in shaping an increasingly complex, chaotic world.

    Apr 6, 2018

    The National Interest

  • Robots working with cardboard boxes on a conveyer belt
    Artificial Intelligence

    AI's Promise and Risks

    Artificial intelligence seems to be advancing faster than efforts to understand its potential consequences, good and bad. And discussions about AI often veer toward extremes. More balanced, rigorous analysis is needed to help shape policies that mitigate AI's risks and maximize its benefits.

    Oct 24, 2017

    TechCrunch

  • A green globe illustration
    Global Security

    Global Risks in 2040: Q&A with Andrew Parasiliti

    Andrew Parasiliti discusses how the RAND Center for Global Risk and Security is envisioning the world in 2040, and the security challenges that will shape it.

    Jun 30, 2017

  • U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2ndR) at the start of a meeting at the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany, February 16, 2017
    Security Cooperation

    U.S. Should Test Russia on Islamic State

    The United States should consider accepting Russia's offer to help on ISIS, especially if the Trump administration is considering sending more troops or establishing safe zones in Syria.

    Feb 28, 2017

    Al-Monitor

  • People protest as electors gather to cast their votes amid allegations of Russian hacking to try to influence the U.S. presidential election in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 19, 2016

    Were Russian Hacks Really a Threat to American Democracy?

    The Russian attacks should be another wake up call about the relentless probing of America's digital assets by adversaries and the potential consequences of weak cyber defenses. But U.S. democracy appears to have survived safe and sound.

    Dec 30, 2016

    The National Interest

  • The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Legged Squad Support System can relieve troops of their 100-pound equipment load, take voice commands, and maneuver around obstacles, in addition to numerous other tasks in the field
    Artificial Intelligence

    Should We Fear an AI Arms Race?

    Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, and others signed a letter calling for a ban on the application of artificial intelligence to advanced weapons systems. AI weapons are not without risks, but the benefits are substantial and the risks can be mitigated with more moderate regulation than a ban.

    Feb 8, 2016

    Defense One

  • The humanoid robot AILA (artificial intelligence lightweight android) operates a switchboard during a demonstration at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, Germany, March, 5, 2013
    Artificial Intelligence

    How to Overcome the Risks of Artificial Intelligence

    The warnings and promises of artificial intelligence aren't new, but advances in technology make them more pressing.

    Oct 22, 2015

    TIME

Publications