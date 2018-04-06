Andrew Parasiliti is an adjunct political scientist at the RAND Corporation and president and columnist at Al-Monitor.com. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Virginia Club of New York. He received a Ph.D. from the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University, where he wrote his dissertation on Iraq; an M.A. in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia; and a B.A., cum laude, from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he was a member of Psi Chi, the National Honor Society in Psychology.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsPresident, Al-Monitor.com
Previous Positions
Director, RAND Center for Global Risk and Security (2014-2019); International Marketing Manager, RAND National Security Research Division (2018-2019); Acting Director, International Security and Defense Policy Center, RAND National Security Research Division (2018)
Recent Projects
- Estimating the Economic Benefits of Levant Integration
- National Will to Fight: Why Some States Keep Fighting and Others Don't
- Preventing State Collapse in Syria
- RAND Security 2040
- Preventing Daesh 2.0
Selected Publications
Andrew Lohn, Andrew Parasiliti, William Welser IV, "Should We Fear an AI Arms Race?" Defense One, (February 2), 2016
Andrew Parasiliti, "Were Russian Hacks Really a Threat to American Democracy?" The National Interest, (December 2)
Andrew Lohn, Andrew Parasiliti, William Welser IV, "How to Overcome the Risks of Artificial Intelligence," TIME, 54(4), 2015
Marjory Blumenthal, Andrew Parasiliti, and Ali Wyne, "AI's Promise and Risks," TechCrunch, (October 20)
Hoehn, Andrew R., Andrew Parasiliti, Sonni Efron, and Steven Strongin, Discontinuities and Distractions — Rethinking Security for the Year 2040: Findings from a RAND Corporation Workshop, RAND Corporation (CF-384), 2018
Andrew R. Hoehn, Andrew Parasiliti, Ali Wyne, "Can Washington Successfully Prepare for the Future?" The National Interest, (April 2018), 2018
, "Global Risks in 2040: Q&A with Andrew Parasiliti," RAND Review, (June 2017)
Andrew Parasiliti, "US should test Russia on Islamic State," Al-Monitor, (February 2)
Honors & Awards
- National Leadership Grant, Sons of Italy Foundation