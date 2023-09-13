Edward Parker is a physical scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He is broadly interested in the societal impact of disruptive technologies, and his current research focuses on emerging quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. He has served as a peer reviewer for the physics journals Quantum Science and Technology, the American Journal of Physics, the European Journal of Physics, and Physica A. Prior to joining RAND, Parker received his Ph.D. in theoretical solid-state physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he numerically modeled exotic magnetic materials that could be useful for building quantum computers.
Selected Publications
Parker, Edward, Michael J. D. Vermeer, Estimating the Energy Requirements to Operate a Cryptanalytically Relevant Quantum Computer, RAND Corporation (WR-A2427-1), 2023
Parker, Edward, Promoting Strong International Collaboration in Quantum Technology Research and Development, RAND Corporation (PE-A1874-1), 2023
Parker, Edward, Daniel Gonzales, Ajay K. Kochhar, Sydney Litterer, Kathryn O'Connor, Jon Schmid, Keller Scholl, Richard Silberglitt, Joan Chang, Christopher A. Eusebi, and Scott W. Harold, An Assessment of the U.S. and Chinese Industrial Bases in Quantum Technology, RAND Corporation (RR-A869-1), 2022
Gavin S Hartnett, Edward Parker, Timothy R Gulden, Raffaele Vardavas, David Kravitz, "Modelling the impact of social distancing and targeted vaccination on the spread of COVID-19 through a real city-scale contact network," Journal of Complex Networks, 9(6), 2021
Gavin Hartnett, Edward Parker, and Edward Geist, "Replica Symmetry Breaking in Bipartite Spin Glasses and Neural Networks," Physical Review E, 98, 2018
Parker, Edward, Commercial and Military Applications and Timelines for Quantum Technology, RAND Corporation (RR-A1482-4), 2021