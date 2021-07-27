Evan D. Peet (he/him/his) is an economist at the RAND Corporation, a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and codirector of the RAND Center for Causal Inference. His research focuses on health and health policy. Currently, Peet is focusing on substance use disorders and maternal and child health, seeking to understand the impacts and unintended consequences of policies, as well as the optimal design, targeting, and implementation of policies. Within substance abuse, he is leading studies of prescriber substitutionary responses to state opioid policies, and the indirect/downstream consequences of the opioid crisis. Peet is an expert in causal inference, econometrics, machine learning, and predictive modeling. As an example, he is currently leading efforts to integrate causal inference and predictive methods within healthcare and social service provider systems to alert providers to maternal/child risks and to individualized intervention recommendations. Additionally, in past studies Peet has examined: human capital impacts of pollution, health service utilization, social service utilization, child development, educational reforms, long-term labor market outcomes, equitable responses to COVID-19, and more. Prior to joining RAND, Peet received his Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in global and environmental health at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Selected Publications
Peet, Evan D., Dana Schultz, and Susan L. Lovejoy, Using an Innovative Database and Machine Learning to Predict and Reduce Infant Mortality, RAND Corporation (RB-A858-1), 2021
Evan D. Peet, David Powell, Rosalie Liccardo Pacula, "Trends in Out-of-Pocket Costs for Naloxone by Drug Brand and Payer in the US, 2010-2018," JAMA Health Forum, 2022
Peet, Evan D., Brian G. Vegetabile, Matthew Cefalu, Joseph D. Pane, and Cheryl L. Damberg, Machine Learning in Public Policy: The Perils and the Promise of Interpretability, RAND Corporation (PE-A828-1), 2022
Evan D. Peet, Beth Dana, Flora Yaou Sheng, David Powell, Kanaka Shetty, Bradley D. Stein, "Trends in the Concurrent Prescription of Opioids and Gabapentin in the US, 2006 to 2018," JAMA Internal Medicine, 2022
Evan D. Peet, "Early-life Environment and Human Capital: Evidence from the Philippines," Environment and Development Economics, 26(1), 2020
Evan Peet, Gunther Fink, and Wafaie Fawzi, "Returns to Education in Developing Countries: Evidence from the Living Standards and Measurement Study Surveys," Economics of Education Review
Dana Schultz, Susan Lovejoy, Evan Peet, "Tackling Persistent and Large Disparities in Birth Outcomes in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania," Maternal and Child Health Journal, 2022
Lilian G. Perez, Evan D. Peet, Brian Vegetabile, Regina A. Shih, "Big Data Needs and Challenges to Advance Research on Racial and Ethnic Inequities in Maternal and Child Health," Women's Health Issues, 2021