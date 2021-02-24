Measures and Methodology for International Comparisons of Health Care System Performance

The Immediate Office of the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is seeking to identify measures that could improve the ability of the United States and other countries to learn from international comparisons of health system performance. To inform the identification of measures for international comparison that could eventually be proposed to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), RAND Corporation researchers worked with a diverse group of 15 experts in quality measurement, clinical care, and health economics to generate and prioritize potential measure constructs that align with HHS priorities and are particularly promising for international comparisons. Eight measure constructs were identified as having the most promise for international comparison, but they will require additional development work to establish their operational definitions and specifications to ensure that any measure developed is valid and feasible for international comparisons of health system performance. This report is designed to lay a strong foundation for these future refinements by noting the degree of consensus among experts about the importance, scientific acceptability, perceived feasibility, and usability of measure constructs; summarizing the strengths and limitations of the measure constructs; and providing additional context that can be useful for informing the selection of measure constructs that might ultimately be developed into measures and proposed to OECD for consideration.

This research was funded by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation and conducted by the Payment, Cost, and Coverage Program within RAND Health Care.

