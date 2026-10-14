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Tuula Petersen
Analyst
Expertise
Tuula Petersen is an analyst at RAND Europe in frontier AI policy. Her research focuses on Europe's role in frontier AI governance and development, with particular interest in the continent's strategic positioning and capacity to manage global risks from advanced AI systems.
Prior to RAND, Petersen worked as an EU and UK antitrust and foreign direct investment lawyer.
Petersen received her B.A.Sc. from University College London, and her M.Sc. and L.P.C. from the University of Law.
Education
M.Sc. in law and business & legal practice course, University of Law; B.A.Sc. in arts and sciences, University College London
Languages
English; French