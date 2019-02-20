David Powell is a senior economist at the RAND Corporation and a member of the Pardee RAND Graduate School faculty. His areas of expertise include public finance, health economics, labor economics, and econometrics.
Powell's research examines shifts in the opioid crisis, the effects of tax policy on labor supply and health care decisions, and the role of health insurance benefit design. He has also developed methods to estimate quantile treatment effects and extended the use of synthetic control methods.
Powell earned his Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Selected Publications
