Zachary Predmore

Zach Predmore (he/him) is an associate policy researcher at RAND. His research focuses on assessing how patients view and value health care services, including new technologies, medications, and health system improvements. He has worked across a variety of clinical areas, including gastroenterology, psychiatry, and infectious disease, with an emphasis on health care services for people with HIV/AIDS. He is a mixed-methods researcher and has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed articles and reports. He also has written commentary for popular outlets, including the Boston Globe, Newsweek, and the Hill.
He earned his Ph.D. in health policy and management from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
