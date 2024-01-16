Fiona Quimbre

Fiona Quimbre (she/her) is a senior analyst and heads the China portfolio at RAND Europe. Her work examines the non-military dimensions of competition with China, focusing on threats to Europe's economic, infrastructure, and scientific assets. Her research has been featured in The Guardian, The Times, Times Higher Education, and others, and she has briefed the UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. Prior to joining RAND, Fiona worked at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces. She holds first-class degrees with an M.A. in China studies from Peking University and an M.A. in international relations from Sciences Po Bordeaux.

M.A. in international relations, Sciences Po Bordeaux; M.A. in China studies, Peking University; Dual B.Sc.Econ. in politics, Cardiff University & Sciences Po Bordeaux

