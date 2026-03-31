Research Security in Science and Technology
Expert InsightsPublished Mar 31, 2026
Expert InsightsPublished Mar 31, 2026
International collaboration is a cornerstone of modern scientific research, and growing evidence of problematic activities has led to increasing scrutiny of how collaborations can be misused. Research security is critical for ensuring scientific progress during international collaboration while mitigating risks to national security, economic competitiveness, and ethical standards. Effective research security practices recognize the growing interconnectedness of global research along with the heightened vulnerabilities of such research, especially in high-tech fields, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and aerospace. Without proper safeguards, such as export controls, cybersecurity protocols, disclosure requirements, and due-diligence mechanisms, international partnerships may serve as avenues for espionage, economic exploitation, or unethical applications of research.
This paper describes research security, provides a framework structured around three pillars (protection of results and products of research, transparency and disclosure, and governance), and lists specific tactics used to undermine each pillar. Researchers, research institutions, and research funders can use this framework when identifying, assessing, and managing risks associated with global scientific collaborations.
This effort was sponsored by the U.S. government and conducted within the International Security and Defense Policy Program of the RAND National Security Research Division.
This publication is part of the RAND expert insights series. The expert insights series presents perspectives on timely policy issues.
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