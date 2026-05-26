The authors present risks of participating in space sector research with research institutions based in China. They describe China’s national interests in space; risks to researchers, institutions, and national governments participating in space research collaborations with China; and considerations for assessing international research collaboration opportunities.

The authors found that these arrangements can yield asymmetric outcomes: Financing is frequently conditional on the use of Chinese vendors and launch services; intellectual property (IP) rights, export rights, and data-access provisions often favor Chinese entities; and telemetry, tracking, and command or data processing may be routed through Chinese state-operated facilities. The risks also include espionage, technology theft, financial debt, and manipulation of space systems.

China advances its space research and development to the detriment of other countries’ space goals. China’s path to space power has left a trail of disappointed partner nations in its wake, producing lopsided outcomes in which partners assume financial and political risk while ceding control over infrastructure, data, and dual‑use technologies. Even institutions that choose not to collaborate can face espionage and cyber threats, underscoring the need for rigorous due diligence, legal review, and cybersecurity safeguards in all space-related activities involving China.