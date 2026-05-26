Challenges When Collaborating with China on Space Research and Technology
Common Practices and Risks
ResearchPublished May 26, 2026
The authors present risks of participating in space sector research with research institutions based in China. They describe China’s national interests in space; risks to researchers, institutions, and national governments participating in space research collaborations with China; and considerations for assessing international research collaboration opportunities.
Common Practices and Risks
ResearchPublished May 26, 2026
The authors present risks of participating in space sector research with research institutions based in China. They describe China’s national interests in space; risks to researchers, institutions, and national governments participating in space research collaborations with China; and considerations for assessing international research collaboration opportunities.
The authors found that these arrangements can yield asymmetric outcomes: Financing is frequently conditional on the use of Chinese vendors and launch services; intellectual property (IP) rights, export rights, and data-access provisions often favor Chinese entities; and telemetry, tracking, and command or data processing may be routed through Chinese state-operated facilities. The risks also include espionage, technology theft, financial debt, and manipulation of space systems.
China advances its space research and development to the detriment of other countries’ space goals. China’s path to space power has left a trail of disappointed partner nations in its wake, producing lopsided outcomes in which partners assume financial and political risk while ceding control over infrastructure, data, and dual‑use technologies. Even institutions that choose not to collaborate can face espionage and cyber threats, underscoring the need for rigorous due diligence, legal review, and cybersecurity safeguards in all space-related activities involving China.
This research was sponsored by the U.S. government and conducted within the International Security and Defense Policy Program of the RAND National Security Research Division.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.