China's Science and Technology Strategy in Perspective
Historical Evolution, Political Drivers, and Global Implications
ResearchPublished May 5, 2026
Science and technology are central pillars of China's national strategy, underpinning the country's ambitions for economic modernization, global competitiveness, and national security. In this report, the authors analyze how China conceptualizes science and technology as part of the country's broader national strategy, particularly under Xi Jinping's leadership, and how China's approach contrasts with international norms and practices.
Historical Evolution, Political Drivers, and Global Implications
ResearchPublished May 5, 2026
Science and technology (S&T) are central pillars of China's national strategy, underpinning the country's ambitions for economic modernization, global competitiveness, and national security. In this report, the authors provide an analysis of how China conceptualizes S&T as part of its broader national strategy. The authors draw on a variety of publicly available sources, including official Chinese government documents, China's policy statements, Chinese and international academic literature, and international reports. The report begins with the historical and political context that has shaped China's approaches to S&T. The authors then examine the policy landscape since 2012 under Xi Jinping's leadership, focusing on key guiding principles, national strategies, and policy instruments. Finally, the authors address the characteristics of China's S&T approach that contrast with international norms and practices.
This research was sponsored by the U.S. Government and conducted within the International Security and Defense Policy Program of the RAND National Security Research Division.
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