Anthony Rodriguez is a behavioral scientist and quantitative psychologist at RAND. He specializes in psychometric and advanced data analytic methodologies applied to health research. His methodological research has focused on the development and application of latent variable models including SEM, EFA/CFA, IRT, growth models (LGM), mixture modeling (LCA/LPA/LTA/GMM), and approaches for combing methodologies. Equally important in his research is making these methodological pieces accessible to substantive researchers and, as such, he has written didactic guides for easy implementation and interpretation of model results.
As PI, his research focuses on the development/testing of process and outcome evaluation measures for emergency risk communication and the evaluation of ethnic/racial, generational, and gender differences in the measurement of acculturation. He also serves as the Statistical and Methodological Expert for the RAND REACH Center serving Complimentary and Integrated Health organizations and the Methodological Expert for the N CREW program supporting Tribes and Native American Serving Organizations. His substantive research interests have resulted in extensive collaborations spanning ethnic/racial and sexual and gender disparities in longitudinal alcohol, cannabis, cigarette, vaping, and opioid use; development and validation of the PROMIS-16; standardized assessment in post-acute care settings; development, testing, and implementation of palliative care quality measures; crosswalk generation between PROMIS-29 and chronic pain legacy measures; validation and classification development for a novel pain impact measure; and comparative effectiveness of culturally-centered suicide interventions for Alaska Native youth.
Rodriguez received his Ph.D. in quantitative psychology from the University of California at Los Angeles.
Selected Publications
