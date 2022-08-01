Rhianna C. Rogers is director of the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy and a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Before RAND, she held administrative/teaching appointments in higher education and tribal government (2002–2021). Rogers is an expert on cultural and ethnic studies, intercultural competencies and diversity education, cultural mediation, and virtual exchange programming. She has successfully built and implemented Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming for over a decade in higher education, private/public corporations, and NGOs. She created and ran the Buffalo Project, a longitudinal participatory action research project focused on using cultural data as the baseline for programmatic development and implementation. With numerous awards, Rogers grew the program, forming state and international partnerships, which led Rogers to be recognized as an international expert on equity-centered, community-based participatory action research by the United Nations – Geneva Forum in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Rogers has supported DEI in a variety of capacities, including leading for Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS)/German NATO DEU Air Command DEI training (2022), participating in the White House - Year of Evidence in Action Forums (2022), and sitting on the New York State Digital Equity Summits advisory group (2021); the Lumen Circles/Gates Foundation DEI consulting group (2021), and the Kettering Foundation Deliberative Dialogue consulting team (2020–2021).
Before RAND, Rogers was a professor of interdisciplinary studies (history and anthropology) at the State University of New York (SUNY), Empire State College. At SUNY, Rogers held systems appointments as the Ernest Boyer Presidential Fellow at the Rockefeller Institute of Government (2019–2020) and SUNY Center for Online Teaching Excellence Fellow (2014–2021). She holds a Ph.D. in comparative area studies, an M.A. in history, and a B.A. in social and behavioral sciences from Florida Atlantic University.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsInstructor, California's Law Enforcement Command College
Selected Publications
Angiel, D., Cabreros, I., Damberg, C., Elliott, M. & Rogers, R, "A formal framework for incorporating equity into quality measurement," Health Affairs Journal, (October 20), 2023 (forthcoming)
Drury, S. & Rogers, R. , "Creating Inclusive Conversations: Introducing the Equity Centered - Deliberative Conversations (ECDC) Conceptual Framework," eJournal of Public Affairs, 2022 (forthcoming)
Jones, L. S., Rogers, R. C., & Abendroth, M. , "Analyzing Student Learning in Sustainability: An International Exchange Case Study," Journal of Strategic Innovation and Sustainability, 16(3), 2021
Rogers, R. C., Schuetz, J. W., & Cauldwell, R. , ¡ El Yunque se levanta! Interdisciplinarity and activism at the La Mina petroglyph site, British Archeological Reports, 2021
Rogers, R. , From Ichcanzihoo to Mérida: Documenting Cultural Transition Through Contact Archaeology in Tíhoo, Mérida, Yucatán., Archaeopress/British Archeological Reports, 2011
Honors & Awards
- 2021 and 2015 James William and Mary Elizabeth Hall Endowed Award for Innovation, SUNY Empire State College
- 2018 SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching, State University of New York
- 2018 SUNY Explorations in Diversity & Academic Excellence Award (EDAE), State University of New York
Languages
English; Spanish; German