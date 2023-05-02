Mass Atrocity Prevention Open Educational Resource (OER)

A key component of mass atrocity prevention is understanding the processes and risk factors of previous mass violence events, and the Holocaust serves as an unparalleled case study of mass violence. This open educational resource (OER), developed by RAND experts in collaboration with subject-matter experts from the Crane Center for Mass Atrocity Prevention, provides a brief overview of ideas and concepts surrounding Holocaust education and mass atrocity prevention. By learning about mass atrocities, OER users (such as students) can develop empathy for victims and survivors and gain a better understanding of the complexities of human behavior. By learning about the societal, political, and cultural factors that contributed to these events and understanding how individuals, governments, and institutions failed to prevent them, users can consider their own roles in promoting social justice and preventing future mass atrocities. This OER can help users develop critical thinking skills, a sense of responsibility, and cultural awareness.

This resource has three modules. Module 1, "Holocaust Education," presents learners with Holocaust education resources and activities, including some that demonstrate the continued effects of the Holocaust in modern society. Module 2, "Nongovernmental Organizations in Prevention," provides information on the role of mass atrocity prevention organizations and discusses issues related to other types of mass violence, including mass shootings. Module 3, "Policy in Prevention," presents resources on U.S. and international policies toward mass atrocity prevention, as well as thought exercises intended to show learners how to apply these resources to active efforts to prevent mass violence.