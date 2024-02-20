James Ryseff is a senior technical policy analyst at the RAND Corporation. He is an expert in Artificial Intelligence, defense innovation, technical workforce issues, and software engineering best practices. He leverages his prior experience as a software engineer at Microsoft, Google, and other companies in the private sector to apply his technical skills to public policy problems. His past research projects have included surveying software engineers to understand their concerns about military applications of AI, understanding how to make effective human-machine teams in an era of machine learning algorithms, analyzing how China might weaponize data to impact US national security, improving the military’s ability to use its data to make decisions, and evaluating the Department of Defense’s readiness to adopt AI. He also maintains an interest in emergency management from his time serving as a lieutenant with a volunteer fire department.
Selected Publications
James Ryseff, "The Maliciously Formed Packets of August: Cyberwarfare and the Offense-Defense Balance," CSIS Technology Policy Program Occasional Paper Series, 2017
Ryseff, James, Eric Landree, Noah Johnson, Bonnie Ghosh-Dastidar, Max Izenberg, Sydne J. Newberry, Christopher Ferris, and Melissa A. Bradley, Exploring the Civil-Military Divide over Artificial Intelligence, RAND Corporation (RR-A1498-1), 2022
Voss, Nathan, James Ryseff, Comparing the Organizational Cultures of the Department of Defense and Silicon Valley, RAND Corporation (RR-A1498-2), 2022
Ryseff, James, Jonathan Welch, and Lewis Schneider, Exploring Differences in Organizational Culture Within the Department of Defense, RAND Corporation (RR-A2049-1), 2023
Ryseff, James, Chia-Hsi Jessica Lin, D. Sean Barnett, Michael Bohnert, Caleb Lucas, Barry Wilson, and Jim Mitre, Harnessing the Power of Private Sector Innovation to Defeat a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan: Relighting Vulcan's Forge, RAND Corporation (RR-A2930-1), 2024
Wyatt, Austin, James Ryseff, Elisa Yoshiara, Benjamin Boudreaux, Marigold Black, and James Black, Towards AUKUS Collaboration on Responsible Military Artificial Intelligence: Co-Design and Co-Development of AI Among the United States, the UK and Australia, RAND Corporation (RR-A3079-1), 2024