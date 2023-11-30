Report
Mass Justice: The Limited and Unlimited Power of Courts
2004
Molly Selvin is a legal historian who first began teaching at Pardee RAND in the 1980s when she was a RAND social science analyst. After leaving RAND, she spent 18 years as a staff writer with the Los Angeles Times, serving as a member of the Editorial Board and a business reporter.
After the Times, Selvin served as an associate dean at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles and executive director of the Leadership Academy for Development at Stanford University.
She remains a professor at Pardee RAND, where she served as interim dean in 2008, and she now directs the school's Writing Center. Selvin is also a research fellow with the Center for the Legal Profession at Stanford Law School and the newsletter editor of the California Supreme Court Historical Society. She earned her Ph.D. in legal history from the University of California, San Diego, and has twice been awarded Fulbright senior scholar grants.