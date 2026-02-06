Is Europe Prepared for AGI?
In this webinar, RAND Europe experts and partners review their research on artificial general intelligence (AGI) and discuss potential responses from European policymakers.
Analyst
Afek Shamir is an analyst at RAND Europe and RAND's Center on AI, Security, and Technology (RAND CAST). His research focuses on Europe's role in frontier AI governance and development, with particular interest in the continent's strategic positioning, compute policy, and capacity to manage global risks from advanced AI systems.
At RAND, Shamir has led and contributed to projects on the procurement of leading AI models, European preparedness for advanced AI, risks from AI adoption in critical national infrastructure, and the design and facilitation of tabletop exercises for senior policymakers. His work has been published and cited in The Economist, Tech Policy Press, AI Frontiers, Euractiv, and Politico, among other outlets.
Prior to RAND, as a Talos Fellow, Shamir worked at a Brussels-based think tank and contributed to the EU AI Act's Code of Practice on General-Purpose AI. He also previously interned at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
Shamir holds an M.Sc. in European and international public policy from the London School of Economics and a B.Sc. in politics and international relations from University College London.
M.Sc. in European and International Public Policy, London School of Economics and Political Science; B.Sc. in politics and international relations, University College London
English; Hebrew; Greek